Medical doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s seventh wife

A medical doctor from Ekiti state has applied to become the seventh wife of the Ooni of Ife.

The Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi had become a subject of discussion following his series of marriages.

The monarch is set to marry his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun today, October 24th.

Following the news of his several marriages, a medical doctor who hails from Ekiti state has applied to be the monarch’s sixth wife.

The Medical doctor, identified as Bella Nifemi made a submission to the monarch.

She promised to represent Twitter and the Ekiti community well, if considered as his wife.

“This is my submission to be Ooni’s 8th wife. I’m also a Medical Doctor and I will represent Twitter and Ekiti community well”.

Ooni to wed sixth wife

Preparations are already in top gear in Ife, as the Ooni of Ife set to tie the knot again.

If you think 5 wives it’s enough for the Ooni, then you are wrong! As the Ooni is set to pick a 6th wife.

Words on the street has it that the monarch is set to wed his sixth wife today.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is gearing up for his wedding to Princess Temitope Adesegun which would hold today.

According to reports, his sixth wife is an Ijebu princess