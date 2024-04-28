



With his much-anticipated UFC comeback looming on the horizon, MMA superstar Conor McGregor still is wasting no time in broadening his burgeoning business empire. The man known as ‘The Notorious’ has confirmed he is now a co-owner of the rapidly expanding Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The 35-year-old has already amassed an estimated fortune of £200 million as a result of his heroics in the Octagon, alongside some savvy entrepreneurial spirit. Rising to global prominence en route to becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous featherweight and lightweight world champion, he has also invested some of his ensuing capital in ventures including his own whiskey brand, as well a a property portfolio. The Dubliner last fought in the UFC back in 2021, with his back-to-back clashes versus Dustin Poirier ending in losses via technical knockouts. In the case of his final appearance to date at UFC 264, the superstar infamously suffered a broken tibia. However, McGregor has eventually rallied and will end his long absence from action at UFC 303, where he will face Michael Chandler on June 29. In the meantime, though, the Irish ace has kept one eye on his business interests as he announced his co-ownership in the BKFC promotion, with a video message during the KnuckleMania 4 card, saying: “‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships,” he told the Los Angeles crowd, adding: “Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it.” It appeared that his enthusiasm was very much shared with the man McGregor mentioned, David Feldman, speaking glowingly about the prospect of working alongside the Irishman. Speaking during the broadcast, he hailed the ace, saying: “Look, you’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports right now as a part owner of our company. “I think it’s just going to move the needle tremendously. We’re going to do a lot of big things. We’re going to open up a lot of new markets. Look, we’re partners with Conor McGregor. Everybody in the combat sports world, everybody in the world knows who that guy is. So, Conor, thank you and let’s blow this s*** up.”

While McGregor has never officially competed in the BKFC, he did once turn his talents to a straight-out professional boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017. Pitting two of the greatest names of the era from the worlds of the UFC and boxing, it proved to be the second most lucrative bout in terms of gate receipts history. With the contest taking place at T-Mobile Arena in front of a capacity crowd in Las Vegas, it was estimated that Mayweather earned $300 million off the back of the event, with McGregor picking up approximately $100 million. Since then, the latter has not ventured back into the world of boxing, however. It now remains to be seen whether the association with the Irishman will prove a fruitful venture for the BKFC as it looks to attract big names to the promotion. As it stands, social media firm Triller is the majority stakeholder in the combat sports entertainment brand, with the company having recently merged with finance firm AGBA as part of a $4 billion agreement.





