



Conor McGregor could be set for a return to the world of boxing, as he eyes a multi-million dollar pair of fights with Terrence Crawford. The UFC star has been sidelined since his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, when he broke his leg. He was set to make his return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler in June, but was forced to pull out of the bout through a broken toe. The star confirmed that he won’t be fighting in the UFC until next year during an interview with Ariel Helwani at Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois last month, and it appears that the former double champion is exploring other avenues while he awaits his return to mixed-martial arts. In a recent live stream, McGregor claimed that WBA and WBO light middleweight champion, Crawford, has rejected a $200million multi-fight deal with him across both disciplines. The Irishman admitted: “We were talking back and forth about a two-fight deal. He rings up Crawford in front of me the day after the fights.

“I get on the phone and say ‘Crawford, they’re here talking about you and me [fighting]. Two-fight deal, MMA first, boxing second. I know you have an extensive wrestling background, and balls the size of a Bengal tiger. They’re asking for a fight, it’ll be hundreds of millions on the line. What’s up?’, I said and then he goes, ‘I don’t fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor’, that’s what he said. You have to respect that.” Reflecting on the incident himself with Bernie the Boxer, Crawford explained: “I told Conor, ‘Hell no’. They called me and they offered me the fight and me and Conor got on the phone and started trying to figure something out. And I told him, ‘Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and s***’. “He started laughing and s*** and he said ‘Man, I respect it. You respect my sport just like I respect your sport and you understand that if you get in an Octagon you’re going to be at a disadvantage. Just like if I get into the boxing ring with you, I’m going to be at a disadvantage’.”

Despite initially turning down McGregor’s public offer, it appears as though the 37-year-old hard hitter is now considering the deal with the MMA legend. In a recent Instagram comment, McGregor wrote: “Big respect to @tbudcrawford! $100million dollars in a fight, 1 in mma, 1 boxing. $200million dollars!” To which, Crawford simply responded: “Tempted,” while tagging his fellow prizefighter. Despite having a background in wrestling which could have easily transferred over into the world of MMA, Crawford decided to seek a career in professional boxing. He made his debut against Brian Cummings back in 2008, winning via a first-round knockout. Fast forward to 2024, and Crawford has racked up a flawless record of 41-0, consisting of 31 knockouts and ten decisions over the likes of Errol Spence Jr, Kell Brook, and Amir Khan to name a few. He most recently defeated Israil Madrimov in August to claim the WBA and WBO interim light middleweight titles.

Mcgregor, meanwhile has enjoyed a stellar career in the world of mixed-martial arts. He rose to prominence in Cage Warriors in 2011 and 2012, winning the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles before making his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage in 2013 – which he won via a first-round TKO. The 36-year-old claimed the UFC’s featherweight strap in 2015 by knocking out a prime Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds, before achieving “champ-champ” status by defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title the following year. He was ultimately stripped of both titles due to inactivity, and has failed to reach champion status in the years since. No stranger to the world of boxing, the southpaw also ventured into the squared-circle in 2017 to take on boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr in a professional 12-round fight in August 2017 – going ten rounds with the 50-0 fighter before being stopped via TKO.





