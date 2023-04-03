Monday, April 3, 2023

McDonald’s prepares fresh layoff notices,temporarily shuts US offices

BusinessNEWS
Updated:
Online Editor
By Online Editor
- Advertisement -spot_img
McDonald's Temporarily Shuts US Offices
- Advertisement -spot_img

Burger chain McDonald’s Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald’s asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald’s also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

McDonald’s is expected to begin announcing key decisions by Monday.

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Online Editor
Online Editor

Latest news

- Advertisement -

Related news

- Advertisement -spot_img

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network