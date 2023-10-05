A middle-aged man was beaten up on Tuesday in Abuja by some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) loyal to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo after he was accused of carrying passengers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred at Area 1 near Conoil filling station where the yet-to-be-identified young man was detained while his vehicle was impounded.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was arrested by the task force of the union and forcefully taken to Area 1 office where he was asked to pay the sum of N20,000 as a fine for allegedly carrying passengers along the road.

Trouble started when the man denied the allegation levelled against him and insisted that he did not carry any passengers in his vehicle.

The ensuing altercation resulted in fisticuffs as the man and the leader of the branch exchanged blows, a source told SaharaReporters. Other members of the union joined in the brawl and beat the young man till he was almost unconscious.

He was dragged on the floor as they hit him with sticks and iron rods.

It took the timely intervention of some bystanders who intervened to rescue him from the hoodlums who threatened to kill him.

Some residents have complaints about the growing menace of the activities of the members of NURTW who have continued to harass and intimidate them in the city.

Recently, a faction of the union led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede who came from Lagos State forcefully took over the National Secretariat of the union located at Garki 2 and dislodged the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

It was gathered that the faction had taken over all the branches in the nation’s capital and had been unleashing mayhem on the residents.

The task force reportedly forces their unsuspecting victims to pay fines ranging from N20,000 to N30,000 while those who could not afford it have their vehicles impounded by the hoodlums.