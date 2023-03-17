MC Oluomo’s Igbo threat: Atiku sends message to police, Lagos govt

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the viral video of the chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, threatening Igbo ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

Atiku urged the Lagos State government and the police to ensure that politicians and their proteges submit to the rules of democratic fair play in the state.

In a trending video, MC Oluomo was seen threatening the Igbo residing in Lagos State against voting for other political parties.

MC Oluomo said Igbo who would not vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, should sit at home.

However, Atiku urged political leaders and their proteges to desist from promoting violence ahead of Saturday’s election.

In a series of tweets, Atiku wrote: “It is important for political leaders across the country, especially Lagos State, to desist from actions that promote election violence, such that can compromise peace, unity and democracy in our country.

“I am concerned about how lackeys of political leaders in Lagos State have unabatedly made ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters in the state in tomorrow’s election.

“I have watched with profound disdain a certain video in circulation where some persons known to be associates of the leaders of the ruling party in Lagos State are issuing threats against other ethnic groups in the build-up to the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state tomorrow.

“I condemn this uncivilised behaviour and also condemn the criminal silence of the security agencies and the political leadership in Lagos State and Abuja on this development.

“It is, therefore on this note, that I specifically call on security agencies in the country to ensure that politicians and their protégés submit to the rules of democratic fair-play across the country, especially in Lagos State, for the sake of decency and the promotion of peace and unity.”