POLITICS
MC Oluomo’s candidates win Reps, HoA seats in Oshodi
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo has again proved that he is in-charge when it comes to the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi.
His candidates on Friday won both the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats for Oshodi constituency 1.
Prior to the primaries on Friday, there had been series of internal crisis between Oluomo’s camp and some party leaders in Oshodi.
MC Oluomo had been engaged in a power tussle with the leaders of the party over the control of the party in the local government.
In the House of Reps seat, MC Oluomo’s preferred candidate, Bashiru Dawodu won the primary, beating three others candidates.
Dawodu, the incumbent member representing the constituency in House of Reps, scored 18 votes out of the 25 delegates’ votes
In the House of Assembly primary, Stephen Olukayode Ogundipe clinched the APC ticket.
Ogundipe popularly known as Omojuomolo defeated the incumbent member representing Oshodi Constituency I, Hakeem Olushola Sokunle to win the APC ticket.
Sokunle was seeking a third return to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In 2019, he was re-elected for another term after crossing over to the APC.
The primary election was held at the Cooperative hall of the local government on Oyetayo Street.
Oshodi Constituency 1 has 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from five wards.
Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.
ALSO READ: MC Oluomo allegedly demands N100million to support re-election of Oshodi Rep member
Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .
MC Oluomo was said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.
In the run-up to the primary, Oluomo was said to have put his weight behind a former Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun.
But after series of reconciliations, MC Oluomo decided to back Dawodu.
He was said to have collected N100 million to support Dawodu’s re-election
MC Oluomo assumed political leadership of the local government after the demise of Pa Alabi.
POLITICS
Yari, Marafa win APC Senatorial tickets in Zamfara
Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial tickets at the primary held in the state.
The election was witnessed by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC national headquarters and the state executive, among others.
Supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission officials and security agencies, Yari contested unopposed in the exercise which took place at his local government headquarters in Talata Mafara.
Similarly, the primary which held simultaneously in the three senatorial zones saw Senator Sahabi Yau clinching the Zamfara North ticket while Marafa won Zamfara Central ticket.
While Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya was at Kaura Namoda to witness the exercise for Zamfara North, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, witnessed that of Zamfara Central.
In all, the exercise received commendation from the state party Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, who described it as an indication that the party will succeed in the upcoming 2023 general elections.
Also in a brief remark on the exercise, governor Matawalle thanked Allah for bringing unity to the APC in the state which he said resulted in the peaceful primaries.
POLITICS
Delegates accreditation begins at PDP National Convention
The accreditation of national delegates for the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention has commenced at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
The delegates from different states of the federation are arriving the venue for accreditation.
Delegates are being accredited simultaneously state by state using the six geopolitical zones.
The delegates are being accredited with their means of identification which include driver licence, INEC Permanent Voter Cards, National Identify Cards on the list on delegates provided by the party.
As at the time of filing this report, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Abia, Anambra have finished their accreditation.
Other states going on with their accreditations are: Adamawa, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Ebonyi
Oyo, Lagos and Ondo states arere already at the venue waiting for their accreditation.
Chairman of the PDP Special Convention, Sen. David Mark and Governors of Bayelsa, Duoye Diri his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, with other members of the convention committee visited various accreditation points to inspect the process.
The delegates are expected to move in groups to the velodrome area of the stadium, the main venue of the convention after their accreditations.
POLITICS
Fresh crisis hits Kebbi APC as two ex-governors, Aliero, Dakingari withdraw from party’s primaries
Two former governors of Kebbi State, Muhammad Adamu Aliero and Usman Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari, have announced their withdrawal from participating in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries.
They announced their withdrawal in separate letters addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.
In the letters , the duo said they were no longer interested in contesting the positions under the party.
Aliero and Dakingari had both purchased nomination forms of the APC to represent Kebbi Central and Kebbi North respectively.
There has been a cold political war between the incumbent governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and Aliero.
While the Senator’s camp has Bala Sani Kangiwa, who was removed during the last state congress of the party as their chairman, the camp of the governor has Abubakar Kana Zuru as chairman.
Two secretariats of the APC now exist in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.
Governor Bagudu had also in indicated interest to switch to the Senate and stop the re-election of Aliero as both are from same senatorial district.
The lawmaker had lamented the imposition of candidates during the congresses and the removal of party members perceived to be loyal to him in the hierarchy of the party’s leadership.
Aliero had earlier this year said political calamity awaited the APC in Kebbi if the party failed to treat all members with fairness.
Few days ago, an aspirant from the Bagudu’s camp, Nasir Idris was elected governorship candidate for the party in the state.
Idris, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy President of NLC defeated Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who is Aliero’s faction of the APC preferred candidate.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Police arrest 2 APC aspirants for allegedly refusing to step down
-
NEWS2 days ago
Alleged threat to life: Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari safe in custody- Controller General of Corrections
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari off to Malabo for AU Summit
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP Primaries: Senator withdraws car gifts from delegates, gives ultimatum for refund of dollars
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal
-
NEWS1 day ago
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month