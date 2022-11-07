MC Oluomo writes letter to son as he bags first degree

It is raining degrees for the Akinsanyas as MC Oluomo’s son bags a first degree.

This year has been a joyful one for the father of many as his kids graduates in style.

From his daughters, Adijat bagging a Major, to Falilat bagging a second degree and now his son, Idowu.

MC Oluomo, born Musiliu Akinsanya, the Chairman of Lagos State Park and Garages is no doubt a proud father.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote a letter to his son where he expressed his excitement on his new level of achievement.

Expressing how proud he is of him, MC Oluomo rained prayers on him.

Idowu Akinsanya had bagged a first degree in International Relations, from ESGT University, Benin Republic.

“Dear son, Idowu Akinsanya @king_westt.

Congratulations on your graduation, as you bagged your first degree in International Relations, faculty social sciences at ESGT University, Dream Campus, Benin Republic.

I am extremely proud of you, the fruit of your years of toiling is plain for all to see. Your life is a huge inspiration to everyone around you, including us, your parents. So much have been committed into your education but none of them is as important as seeing you excited to walk up the podium of success.

May your every wish and desire come true. Today, we are so grateful and proud of all the best things you did. I love you and I pray to God to give you the ability to do more great things in life.

Congratulations once again on stepping into another realm of success”.