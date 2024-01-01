MC Oluomo steps down as NURTW Chairman in Lagos

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has agreed to step down as Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Oluomo took the decision on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other key stakeholders at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja .

Dressed in a white native attire, Oluomo agreed to cede power to Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), the current Treasurer of the union in the state.

Sources at the meeting told our correspondent that Oluomo was prevailed upon to contest for the presidency of the union since one of the factional President of the union Tajudeen Agbede is currently bedridden.

Agbede is said to be down with stroke.

Aside Sanwo-Olu, others at the meeting were Sanwo- Olu’s Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi ,Commissioner for Transportation, Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation, Commissioner of Police in Lagos and the Director of DSS in Lagos, Dapo Amao.

Others at the meeting were the current exco members of the union in the state.

The Lagos State chapter has been in crisis after some leaders of the union in the state passed a vote of no confidence on Oluomo few days after he was re-elected for a second term a month ago.

It was gathered that Oluomo decided to step down after mounting pressure from most of his powerful friends and influential figures in Lagos including Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi.

Elegushi was said to have personally told Oluomo to step down or face imminent embarrassment from his loyalists.

It was further gathered that 80% of branch chairmen in Lagos have stopped remitting money to the union’s state coffer, resulting in Oluomo’s dwindling resources.

Oluomo, whose suspension from the union was lifted four months ago, ran into trouble after he accepted to be the acting chairman of the union in South West.

The suspension order was lifted by Agbede, in his inaugural address in Abuja in August.