MC Oluomo sparks controversy for dressing like an Oba (PHOTO)

Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, has asked Annie Idibia, to leave her out of her marital crisis.

Two months ago, Annie had raised the alarm that Tuface was having an affair with Pero.

But in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), a blogger, Pero stated that she had not spoken or seen the singer in a while.

She said because of Annie’s regular rants, she decided to stay away from Tuface.

She said, “The last time I saw Annie was in 2019 and I had a convo with her and advised her to try and be a good wife and work on making her marriage work. She knows I am not the issue in the marriage and I wonder why she would mention my name.

“She knows Tuface and I are not in contact because she keeps a tab on my activities from what I hear. The truth is that I am too busy with my life and kids to be running after Tuface. This dragging on the Internet and all these lies are uncalled for really.”

Asked why Annie mentioned her name in a voice note that leaked, she said, “Help me ask Her why she dragged me into her marital drama when she knows well that I do not have contact with her husband? She knows. Why am I her easy target to gain sympathy online? Why try to make me responsible if your marriage is failing?”

“I dare her to bring out any evidence of me and Tuface together as a couple? There is even no relationship at all. I have stayed out of their lives to avoid drama even to the detriment of my three kids with Tuface, so why always drag me into it? Don’t you think I will be mentally sick if I am still after Tuface at this point in my life? I have everything going so well for me. I am in a relationship and I am happy and at peace. My boyfriend is even with me right now and is really surprised at all these stories that are not true.

“I heard that anybody around Tuface that calls my name becomes an automatic enemy to Annie. Is everyone supposed to hate me because she does? She fights his friends who are nice to me. I am like. ‘for Christ sake, you are a wife, face your marriage and leave me out of it.’”