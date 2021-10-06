MC Oluomo pays courtesy visit to Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu

In a bid to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigeria Police and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Chairman of the union in the state, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu .

Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo was accompanied on the visit by other executives of the union in the state.

The NURTW boss said the visit was to strengthen the cordial relationship between the union and the Lagos state police command.

He commended the CP for the commitment he has exhibited since he assumed office.

On his part, Odumosu expressed his delight at the visit and assured MC Oluomo and his team that the command would always provide the necessary support whenever it is needed

The CP said the police has enjoyed robust cooperation with the NURTW, assuring they are working extra-hard to ensure speedy response to security threats in the state.

The C.P. equally used the visit to reconcile the members of NURTW and Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and noted that they should work together to ensure peaceful transportation of goods and services within the state.

Present at the reconciliation meeting were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka and representatives from LAMATA.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE VISIT: