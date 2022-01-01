MC Oluomo leads prayers for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/ Isolo local government have prayed earnestly for the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The prayer session was the high point of a meeting for members of the factional APC in the local government which held at Owoseni Primary School on December 31, 2021.

The members apart from praying for Tinubu’s success in the election also prayed and thanked God for allowing them to see the end of 2021.

Friday’s meeting had in attendance, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the apex leader of the party in the local government, Pa Olabintan and other leaders of the party from across the seven wards in the local government.

See Photos of the prayer session: