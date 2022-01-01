POLITICS
MC Oluomo leads prayers for Tinubu’s presidential ambition
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/ Isolo local government have prayed earnestly for the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.
The prayer session was the high point of a meeting for members of the factional APC in the local government which held at Owoseni Primary School on December 31, 2021.
The members apart from praying for Tinubu’s success in the election also prayed and thanked God for allowing them to see the end of 2021.
Friday’s meeting had in attendance, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the apex leader of the party in the local government, Pa Olabintan and other leaders of the party from across the seven wards in the local government.
See Photos of the prayer session:
Thugs disrupt Zamfara PDP congress
Suspected thugs on Monday disrupted the congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, damaging canopies and other items.
The thugs stormed the venue of the congress in the Samaru area of Gusau, chasing away party chieftains, destroying vehicles and other property.
The thugs, after disrupting the congress, moved to the party secretariat and pulled down flags. The attempt to damage the building was stopped by security personnel.
Later, officials of the party shifted the congress to a Nigerian Army Facility (Command Guest House) in Gusau.
The secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad Shattima, declined comment.
Reacting, Publicity Secretary of the APC in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the congress was disrupted by aggrieved members of the PDP.
Amaechi lying against Jonathan for 2023 VP ticket – Omokri
A former President Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential media aide, Mr. Reno Omokri, has berated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for what he described as lies against the former president.
The minister reportedly said in a recent television interview that the money left behind by Goodluck Jonathan when he left office in 2015, could not have sustained Nigeria for three weeks.
Reacting to Amaechi via his Instagram page, Omokri described Amaechi as a “liar.”
“This is exactly what Jonathan left behind on May 29, 2015, that Amaechi said could not sustain Nigeria for three weeks: foreign reserve of $28.6bn; $2.2bn in the Excess Crude Account; $5.6bn Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited dividends; Over $1bn investments via the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
“Rotimi Amaechi is just a liar, who thinks he can get APC’s vice-presidential slot by attacking former President Jonathan. 2023 is near. The whole of Nigeria will soon see what Buhari will leave behind, apart from ?40 trillion debt,” he said.
Group demands immediate release of APC convention timetable
A group within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) has called on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to immediately release the convention timetable slated for February.
The group in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and the Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, said it would launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat for its leaders to do the right thing.
It also challenged Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee to ensure that the party’s national convention does not fail to hold by 5th of February, 2022.
It stated: “The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.
“We therefore call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.”
The group stressed that it was in possession of the instructions given to the caretaker committee by the Presidency and therefore appealed to the CECPC to respect President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.
It added: “We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OccupyAPCNatonalSecretariat to force our leaders to do the right thing.”
