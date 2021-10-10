CELEBRITIES
MC Oluomo goes romantic, shares beautiful photos of his wife on her birthday
One of the wives of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya is celebrating her birthday.
Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya added another year today, October 10.
The excited NURTW boss wished his lovely wife a happy birthday on his Facebook page by sharing beautiful photos of her and accompanied it with heart-melting messages.
Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo also showered prayers on her and promised to keep loving her.
He wrote:
‘People meet their soul mates at different places and at different times, but I have been so lucky enough to marry you.
‘You have been too unique and supportive in all spheres. Your supportive nature has contributed to the level of success I have attained today.
”Wishing you a fantastic birthday ever! Your unconditional love gives me the power to move forward in life and in my endeavours.
‘I’ll cherish and adore you always and I pray we celebrate many more of this day together in love, wealth, harmony and sound health moshallah.
‘Happy birthday to you dearest wife. Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya.’
.
CELEBRITIES
Olu Jacobs appears at his wife’s birthday party days after his “DEATH”
Days after he was rumored dead, popular Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, has made a surprising appearance at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday party.
The internet went agog days ago after one Ufuoma Bernard took to Facebook to share Olu Jacob’s photo and captioned it, “Goodbye”.
However, his wife, Joke debunked the rumors, adding that Olu is alive and well as the reports are not just lies but evil.
Video and photos of the thespian having a good time at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday have emerged. See below:
CELEBRITIES
Go to court, Brymo dares Tuface
Olawale Brymo, Nigeria Singer popularly known as Brymo, has reacted to the N1bn lawsuit threat by Tuface Idibia.
Brymo had earlier alleged that Tuface falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife.
In his response, Tuface demanded an apology from Brymo, saying his failure to do this will lead to legal action.
But Brymo reacted to the suit, insisting on all the allegations he made.
He said a billion naira lawsuit is not enough to make him change his mind.
He wrote “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads. I’ll advice they go on to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonsense”, he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
2Face threatens to sue Brymo over allegations leveled against him, demands N1bn compensation
Legendary Nigerian icon, 2face Idibia has threatened to sue fellow singer, Brymo, over allegations leveled against him.
This is coming 48-hours after Brymo called out the singer on Twitter for allegedly assaulting him physically and also falsely accusing him of sleeping with his wife.
In reaction to the series of tweets, 2Face Idibia threatened to file a lawsuit for one billion naira against Brymo on the grounds of defamation if the singer does not apologize within a specified time.
“The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and wilder members of the public and further caused him a significant loss of business,” part of the letter read.
Latest News
- Prominent Nigerian traditional ruler dies in palace
- Nursing mother, daughter abducted as gunmen break into Adamawa police station
- Pastor Bakare describes 1999 Constitution as a death certificate, asks Buhari to tear it down
- IPOB bans rearing, consumption of cows in South-east Nigeria
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another international record
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
DSS arrests Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC cancels ‘welcome party’ for Tinubu
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle’s new chairman outlines plans in a letter to fans after £305m takeover
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Jay Jay Okocha reunites with Westerhof in London
-
breaking2 days ago
Ballon d’Or : Lionel Messi vies with Man Utd and Liverpool stars
-
breaking2 days ago
Kaduna: Bandits release 5 Bethel School students, matron
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at National Stadium day before World Cup Qualifier (VIDEO)
-
breaking2 days ago
Tinubu quietly returns to Nigeria from UK, shuns earlier planned fanfare