MC Oluomo goes romantic, shares beautiful photos of his wife on her birthday

One of the wives of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya is celebrating her birthday.

Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya added another year today, October 10.

The excited NURTW boss wished his lovely wife a happy birthday on his Facebook page by sharing beautiful photos of her and accompanied it with heart-melting messages.

Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo also showered prayers on her and promised to keep loving her.

He wrote:

‘People meet their soul mates at different places and at different times, but I have been so lucky enough to marry you.

‘You have been too unique and supportive in all spheres. Your supportive nature has contributed to the level of success I have attained today.

”Wishing you a fantastic birthday ever! Your unconditional love gives me the power to move forward in life and in my endeavours.

‘I’ll cherish and adore you always and I pray we celebrate many more of this day together in love, wealth, harmony and sound health moshallah.

‘Happy birthday to you dearest wife. Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya.’

.