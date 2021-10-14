NEWS
Mc-Oluomo Gifts Visually Impaired LG Staff a Car
The chairman of Lagos State NURTW, Alh. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as Mc-Oluomo has gifted a brand new car to a visually impaired staff of Oshodi-Isolo local government.
The NURTW boss who attended the stakeholders’ meeting inside the council Secretariat Oshodi was moved by the fluency and articulation of the visual impaired LG staff that he gifted him a Toyota Camry on the spot.
It should be noted that the beneficiary, Mr Ibrahim Temitope Akinremi, who is the legal adviser to National Youth Council of Nigeria, had earlier been given employment by the Executive Chairman of the local government, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede (Kendoo).
Kendoo decided to give him employment in the Legal Department of the council when he got to know that despite his visual challenge, he is a law graduate from the prestigious Lagos State University.
Mr. Ibrahim Temitope, the beneficiary, was full of appreciation to God, the council chairman for giving him employment and also to the NURTW Lagos boss for the car gift.
He was totally overwhelmed with joy and all he could say was “I am grateful, I am highly grateful”.
During the meeting also, the NURTW boss also showed interest in partnering with the local government in rebuilding some of the dilapidated schools within the local government. He observed that if this current synergy that radiant between all the elected and appointed Oshodi representatives had existed before now, the council would have gone far in term of infrastructural development.
Oyo Govt is recruiting for vacancies in hospitals (SEE HOW TO APPLY)
The vacancies being advertised included Nursing Officer, Health Technician, Medical Laboratory Technologist among others.
Interested applicants are advised to check appropriate qualification(s) or certification(s) as applicable to each chosen job opening.
Below are the available positions, their respective descriptions and requirements.
Available Positions:
Nursing Officer:
Candidate must possess a recognized:
(a) Bachelor of Science in Nursing
(b) Registration with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)
Staff Nurse (Health):
Candidate must possess dual qualifications:
(a) NRN or NRM
(b) Health Visitors Certificate
Staff Nurse (Midwife II):
Candidate must possess a recognized:
(a) Student Nurse/Student Midwife with NRN/NRM
(b) Registration with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)
Environmental Health Officer:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b)Environmental Health Science Degree (EHS-BS)
Health Technician:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Health Technician Certificate (HT. Cert)
Community Health Officer (CHO):
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b)A Degree or Diploma in Community Health
(c) Registration with Community Health Practioner Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN)
Community Health Extension Worker (CHEW):
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) A Three-Year Degree or Diploma in Community Health
(c) Registration with Community Health Practioner Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN)
Junior Community Health Extension Worker (JCHEW):
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) National Certificate for Health Assistant Cadre
Medical (Science) Laboratory Technologist:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) National Diploma from the Institute of MLT obtained after four years course
(c) A Degree or Higher National Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology
(d) Associate Membership of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technologist of Nigeria (AIMLT).
Medical Record Technician:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Associate Membership of Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators
(c) Certificate of Registration of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technology Technician Cadres.
(d) Associate Membership of the Association of Medical Record Technicians.
Pharmacy Technician In-Training:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Certificate for Pharmacy Technician (CPhT)
(c) Licence to Practice.
Health Attendant:
Candidate must possess:
(a) First School Leaving Certificate or its equivalents
Medical Officer:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) MBBS
(c) NYSC or Certificate of Exception
Nutritionist:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) A Degree or Higher National Diploma (or other equivalents) in Medical or appropriate Natural Science and Food Science Technology.
Medical Laboratory Technician:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Three years training certificate in a recognized institution.
Motor Driver (Ambulance):
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Valid Drivers’ Licence
(c) Grade III Trade Test
Electrical Electronics Engineer:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) An Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering.
Security/WatchMan:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE (Science Subjects will be an added advantage)
(b) Evidence of Training with Nigerian Police Force or Any Discipline Service.
Community Health Influential & Promotional Service:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE(Science Subjects will be an added advantage).
Pharmacist:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Degree in Pharmacy or equivalent qualification registrable by the Pharmacist Board of Nigeria.
Health Educator:
Candidate must possess:
(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE
(b) Dual qualifications of NRM and Health Visitors’ Certificate;
(c) OR a Degree in Health Education.
Click here to apply.
Three freed Seminarians to perform thanksgiving mass on Thursday hours after freedom from kidnappers
Three Seminarians, released on Wednesday night following their abduction from Christ the King Major Seminary in the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are billed to celebrate Mass of thanksgiving on Thursday.
The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the release of the abducted Seminarians on Wednesday night.
Okolo said the church would continue to pray for the release of the other seminarians who are still in captivity.
The bandits had attempted to kidnap seven Seminarians out of which four escaped.
Three of them were eventually taken away by the kidnappers who broke into the school.
However, the three Seminarians have been directed by the Diocese of Kafanchan to perform thanksgiving Mass following their release from the kidnappers’ den.
Okolo on Wednesday night confirmed the release of the three of Seminarians, saying, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.
“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.
“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.
“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of THANKSGIVING to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians.
“May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!”
#EndSARS campaigner dares Lagos Police
#EndSARS campaigner and social media influencer, Rinu Oduala, has reacted to a statement attributed to the Lagos State police commissioner, warning residents to desist from participating in any protest planned to commemorate those who died during #EndSARS protest in 2020.
In a statement on Monday, Odumosu promised that his officers would resist any of such protests.
A statement from the police stated, “The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.
“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest…”
Reacting via a post on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Rinu said the Lagos police boss and his officers have no right to clamp down on peaceful protesters.
According to her, the youth are not scared of the guns and weapons wielded by officers.
She added that any form of attack by policemen would be resisted.
Her post reads, “CP Hakeem Odumosu, you have no jurisdiction, right or authority to warn against, prevent or clamp down on peaceful protests.
“You are a public servant whose job is to ensure the security & rights of protesters. Do not trespass your limits or the constitution.
“You & many of your officers are known for extortion, kidnappings, profiling & extrajudicial killings, committing crimes daily against Lagos inhabitants with impunity.
“It’s a shame we have to demand for dignity from you who benefits from our indignity.
“Your guns & teargas will not deter us from protesting. It is better to go to prison/the court of law to justify our rights, than sit in the court of our conscience to justify our fear.
“That fear won’t still save us from being extorted or killed extrajudicially by your officers.
“Any attempt of yours to encroach on our fundamental rights to protest shall be resisted. Evil will not last forever.”
In October 2020, Nigerians across the country stormed the streets to demonstrate against police brutality and bad governance under the #EndSARS campaign.
However, on October 20, soldiers from the Bonny Camp, 81 division, invaded the Lekki tollgate, where some demonstrators had gathered, and fired gunshots.
Though the right to peaceful assembly and the right to protest are constitutional rights of Nigerians, the police have continued to clamp down on protesters.
Just recently, Nigeria police opened fire on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during a peaceful procession in Abuja.
Also, during a peaceful protest on Nigeria’s 61st independence day, men of the Nigeria Police Force fired tear gas canisters at protesters in Abuja.
The peaceful protesters could be seen chanting and displaying banners and placards saying ‘Buhari Must Go’.
Six of them were arrested by the police, brutalised and detained for demanding the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.
They were later released.
