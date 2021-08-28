Mbappe to take Zidane’s iconic shirt number at Real Madrid

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG’s Lionel Messi are missing as UEFA announced the names of the final nominees shortlisted for 2020/21 UEFA Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year Awards.

The award winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 26 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

On the same occasion, UEFA will also honour the coaches who have had the biggest impact over the previous season with the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Awards.

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

For the men’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.

The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

The three players who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:

Kevin DE BRUYNE (Belgium – Manchester City FC)

JORGINHO (Italy – Chelsea FC)

N’Golo KANTÉ (France – Chelsea FC)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

For the women’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.

Similarly to the men’s accolade, coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

The three players who received the most points overall from this voting procedure, in alphabetical order, are:

Jennifer HERMOSO (Spain – FC Barcelona)

Lieke MARTENS (Netherlands – FC Barcelona)

Alexia PUTELLAS (Spain – FC Barcelona)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year

For the men’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in the recent UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.

The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:

Josep GUARDIOLA (Spain – Manchester City FC)

Roberto MANCINI (Italy – Italian men’s national team)

Thomas TUCHEL (Germany – Chelsea FC)

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year

For the women’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.

Similarly to the men’s coach accolade, the coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting are:

Lluís CORTÉS (Spain – FC Barcelona)

Peter GERHARDSSON (Sweden – Swedish women’s national team)

Emma HAYES (England – Chelsea FC Women)