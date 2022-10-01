Mbappe overtakes Ronaldo, Messi in list of world’s richest footballers

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has now overtaken both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of the world’s richest footballers.

Mbappe’s annual earnings have passed the £116m mark.

The annual athlete’s rich list, published earlier this year by Forbes, had named Messi and Ronaldo as the two highest earners in football.

However, that all looks set to change heading into 2023.

Manchester United’s Ronaldo (£104.9m) has dropped to second place, with Mbappe’s team-mate Messi (£102.1m) in third.

Ronaldo reportedly turned down an opportunity to join Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal this summer in a move that would have almost doubled his annual earnings.

A recently-signed bumper new deal at PSG means that Mbappe’s new status as the world’s richest footballer will come as a surprise to very few.