Mbappe finally chooses next club

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has finally chosen Real Madrid as his next club.

According to Marca, Mbappe is ‘set to reject’ a new contract with PSG in order to join Real Madrid next summer.

The France international has ‘already made up his mind to move to Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with PSG expires.

The report added that the reasons behind Mbappe’s decision had to do with his desire to lift different silverware elsewhere.

Mbappe’s current deal with PSG will expire in June 2022.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.

New PSG signing, Sergio Ramos, recently urged Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future.