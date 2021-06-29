SPORTS
Mbappe apologises for making France ‘incredibly sad
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot kick that made the world champions crash out of Euro 2020.
Switzerland won the shootout 5-4 and qualified for the quarter finals.
In an Instagram post early today, Mbappe, 22, said France were “incredibly sad” after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.
“Very difficult to turn the page”, Mbappe wrote.
“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal.
“I’m sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult but unfortunately it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.
“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.
“The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next upcoming deadlines.
“Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland”.
Man. United handed Sancho boost
Jadon Sancho is moving ever closer to sealing his protracted move to Manchester United after Borussia Dortmund identified his replacement.
The 21-year-old is set to complete a £77.8million move to Old Trafford later this week after Man United officials broke through in their long-running negotiations with the Bundesliga club.
It is believed Sancho will sign a five-year deal worth £250,000-a-week as he looks set to become Man United’s third-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.
The deal could be pushed through now that Dortmund have identified his replacement, with PSV duo Noni Madueke and Donyell Malen on their shopping list, according to The Telegraph.
Madueke, 19, came through the ranks at Tottenham before opting to head to Germany in 2019 and has impressed with nine goals in 31 appearances in the Eredivisie.
That should pave the way for Sancho to complete his switch to Old Trafford this summer to end their 18-month pursuit of the former Man City academy graduate.
Furious Cristiano Ronaldo throws armband in rage as Portugal dumped out of Euro 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband on the ground in frustration after Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020.
The defending champions were narrowly undone by Belgium in Seville.
Thorgan Hazard scored the winner shortly before half-time and, despite Portugal’s best efforts, they were unable to find an equaliser.
Ronaldo had scored five times in his three group games but could not add to that tally in the last 16.
The 36-year-old saw a powerful first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois but otherwise failed to bother the Belgian goalkeeper.
Portugal spurned several opportunities with Raphael Guerreiro coming closest as his strike cannoned off the post late on.
Ronaldo’s frustration was evident at the full-time whistle as he threw his captain’s armband down before kicking it.
Another individual had to pick it up off the ground as the Juventus star trudged down the tunnel.
Portugal boss Fernando Santos said: “There are players crying in the changing room. They gave everything. Belgium had 6 shots, we had 29. Sincerely I don’t have many words.
“We believed if we won this one, we would have gone on to win the next one. They scored, we didn’t. It’s football.”
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
Denmark have crushed Wales 4-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday in Amsterdam.
It was a comprehensive victory for Denmark as they took control of the match from the beginning to the end.
Kasper Dolberg gave Denmark the lead on 27 minutes after he took a great first touch to control a killer pass on the edge of the box and curled the ball inside the right post in trademark fashion.
Dolberg doubled Denmark’s lead on 48 minutes, scoring his brace.
He gathered the ball off a rebound inside the box and fired home into the right side of the net.
Joakim Maehle made it 3-0 for Denmark on 88 minutes, as he received a well-taken defence-splitting low pass inside the box and scored. His great effort made its way into the right side of the goal.
Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 on four minutes added time. He collected a pass and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.
The referee initially disallowed the goal for offside but a check by VAR ruled out the offside and gave Denmark the goal.
