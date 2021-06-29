Mbappe apologises for making France ‘incredibly sad

France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot kick that made the world champions crash out of Euro 2020.

Switzerland won the shootout 5-4 and qualified for the quarter finals.

In an Instagram post early today, Mbappe, 22, said France were “incredibly sad” after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.

“Very difficult to turn the page”, Mbappe wrote.

“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal.

“I’m sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult but unfortunately it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.

“The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next upcoming deadlines.

“Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland”.