Mbaka returns to Adoration Ministry eight months after suspension

The priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has returned from the monastery after eight months of suspension.

A video circulating online showed a crowd welcoming Mbaka at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Recall that Enugu Catholic Diocese shut his Adoration Ministry on June 3, 2022, and banned Mbaka from commenting on political issues.

The Church later reopened the ministry and turned it into Chaplaincy to monitor the excesses in the ministry.

Later in October, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, asked Mbaka to proceed to the monastery for more revelations concerning his ministry.

Rev Fr Anthony Amadi was consequently named to replace him as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.

