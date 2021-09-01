Mbaka mocks FG, says holding Nnamdi Kanu did not stop the attack on NDA

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has mocked the federal government over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Some yet-to-be apprehended gunmen stormed the residential quarters of the NDA, killed two people and abducted a military officer in the attack.

Mbaka in a sermon said the attack on one of the military’s “most sacred places“ called for an urgent action to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

He noted that arresting the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu did not stop the attack.

He called for the unconditional release of Kanu.