NEWS
MBA Forex: Investors stage fresh protest in Port Harcourt
Aggrieved investors of MBA forex on Tuesday staged a fresh protest in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
This time, the protesters marched to the palace of the paramount ruler of Elekahia community, His Royal Highness A.W Akarolo, where the CEO of MBA forex, Maxwell Odum hailed from.
The protesters who were in the company of members of the civil society organization appealed to the king to prevail on his “kinsman” to refund investors money.
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved protesters, chairman of the civil society organization in Rivers State, Enefa Georgewill said they will “return to the palace” in protest, if their demand is not addressed within the shortest possible time.
He said “We have presented our matter before him (the king) informing him of how our members have been defrauded and of course his highness has given us his words that he is going to investigate this matter and make sure that within the shortest possible time, that he will get the fact of this matter and justice is done.”
The civil society representative also appealed to the Paramount ruler to “leave above board” and ensure that the matter is treated without bias.
Speaking earlier, the paramount ruler of Elekahia community expressed commitment to ensuring that the matter will be dealt with.
Over 40,000 of the 125, 000 investors in the MBA Forex are resident in Rivers State.
The latest protest is one of a series of protests that have been embarked on by the investors against the scheme
NEWS
COVID-19: FG to bar unvaccinated workers from work by Dec 1
The Federal Government has disclosed its decision to bar workers from accessing their offices as from December 1 if they are unable to show proof of their vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic or a Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR test done within 72 hours.
Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha announced this at Wednesday’s briefing of the committee.
“With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process”, he stated.
He said statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward.
“The combined total for testing by PCR and RDT now stands at about 3.141, 795 million persons.
“The Aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions are still on-going with the UAE Authorities to resolve the impasse”, he said.
Mustapha recalled that over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travelers from such countries, adding that the PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.
“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours”, he said.
breaking
Nnamdi Kanu not transferred to India, still in DSS custody – Ejiofor
Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, debunked report that the Federal Government has moved his client to India.
Ejiofor, in a statement he issued through his verified Facebook page, said contrary to the report which he described as “fake news”, he held a pre-trial briefing with the embattled IPOB leader last Monday, with another visit scheduled for Thursday.
Maintaining that FG would have no choice but to produce Kanu in court on October 21, Ejiofor, urged all his supporters not to get distracted, but to intensify their prayers and supplications to God.
The statement entitled “Important Notice”, read; “Please Umuchineke (children of God), and teeming followers of Our indefatigable Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this time should not be for any form of distraction.
“You all should rather be intensifying in your prayers and supplications to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama as the D-Day gradually approaches.
“Do not give in to mischief makers who are currently parading FAKE NEWS that Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred to India for whatever mischievous purpose they are insinuating.
“We were with him on Monday for pre-trial briefing and will still be with him tomorrow.
“Please your eyes should always be on the ball, do not be distracted at all.
Remain strong in spirit, and continue in your prayers and supplications.
“The Federal Government has no choice but to bring Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Court on the 21st Day of October, it is an explicit order of Court. “Thank you all and remain blessed”.
It will be recalled that despite heavy security that was mounted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 26, the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce the detained IPOB leader for continuation of his trial.
Government lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, had blamed the inability of the DSS to produce the Defendant in court on what he termed as “logistical difficulties”.
Kanu, who was on June 27, returned back to the country after he was reportedly arrested in Kenya, is facing a treasonable felony charge the FG preferred against him.
Trial Justice Binta Nyako had on June 29, remanded him in custody of the DSS.
The Defendant had since filed an application to be transferred from DSS custody to a Correctional Center, accusing the security agency of denying him access to his lawyers and medical doctor.
He said he might die in custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho rushed to hospital over suspected organic failure
Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness in Benin Republic.
Yomi Aliyu, one of the lawyers of the agitator, told BBC Yoruba about the agitator’s developing illness, stating that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.
According to Aliyu, the agitator who is critically ill, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The lawyer raised the alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention.
According to him: “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.
