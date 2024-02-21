Mayweather, 46, has not been back in the ring since fighting John Gotti III last summer, a bout that ended in a mass brawl after a controversial stoppage. That was his seventh exhibition match since retiring for the third and final time from the sport in 2017 after extending his record to 50-0 by beating Conor McGregor.

Since then, he has fought the likes of American influencer Logan Paul, YouTuber Deji Olatunji, and, most recently, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London last year. Pacquiao, meanwhile, recently tried and failed to represent the Philippines at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Unlike Mayweather, who won bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Pacquiao, 45, has never previously competed at the Games. But he is now five years older than the entry limit, and the International Olympic Committee informed him this week that the rules will not change for him.