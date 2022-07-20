May Edochie reveals how she survived depression after her husband took a second wife

Brace yourselves — a new generation of Elon Musks may soon be on the horizon.

The Tesla boss’s father, Errol Musk, has been asked to donate his sperm to several South American women — just days after he confirmed that he squired a secret second lovechild with his own stepdaughter.

The lusty patriarch, 76, says his seed is currently coveted by a company in Colombia because it contains the same genius genes that made the world’s richest man.

“I’ve got a company who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class women,” Errol claimed in the Sun. “They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’ ”

Errol — who has fathered at least seven children to three different women — hasn’t ruled out providing his specimen. “Why not?” he said. The fertile father previously proclaimed that life’s purpose is to procreate, declaring, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

The unnamed company proposed a variety of other perks for Errol’s jerks. “They have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” the wealthy South African engineer bragged.

Errol wouldn’t know if Elon, 51, is is on-board with the offer, as the father and son famously had a falling out several years ago.

Back in 2017, Elon was said to be mortified that his dad had impregnated his stepsister, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol and Bezuidenhout, who is now aged 35, welcomed son Elliot Rush that same year.

Last week, Errol confirmed that he andhis stepdaughter-wife had welcomed a second child together in 2019.

Despite their differences, Errol shares his most famous son’s hearty desire to procreate, as the world’s richest man has fathered 10 offspring of his own.

Indeed, the Musk family tree is complicated — and is growing more so by the day.

Errol married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

The couple split nine years later, before Errol wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana, at the time.

Errol helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather, alongside two more biological children he shared with Heide. The pair divorced after an 18-year marriage.

So the Musk family was stunned when Jana first became pregnant with Errol’s baby back in 2017, and again two years later, though the pair are not currently together.

Meanwhile, the retired businessman told the Sun in a separate interview last week that there are other women claiming that he has also fathered their children.

“I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously they are opportunists,” he stated. “[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the ’80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it’s quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, ‘This is your child.’ It’s possible.”

Kids are coming out from the woodwork for Elon, too — confirming earlier this month that he recently fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the SpaceX founder tweeted out. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

The twins — whose names have not been disclosed — were born just weeks before Elon welcomed his second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with Canadian pop star Grimes. Elon and Grimes also have 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Elon first became a father back in 2002, to son, Nevada, with then-wife Justine Wilson. Tragically, the baby boy died just 10 weeks later from sudden infant death syndrome.

Elon and Justine went on to have five more children, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, before their divorce in 2008.