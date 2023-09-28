May Edochie emotional message as fans gift her N5 million (Video)

Since her separation from her Nollywood actor husband, Yul Edochie has been receiving lots of love from fans in Nigeria and the diaspora.

The mother of three who celebrated her birthday a few days back, has been left emotional over the grand gesture from her fans.

For her birthday, May held a charity event which was well attended by Nollywood actresses like Uche Nnanna, Anita Joseph, and Rita Edochie among others.

In videos captured online, May Edochie was gifted N5 million by her fans, in conjunction with actress, Anita Joseph.

Expressing gratitude to them, May stated that words can’t describe the moment the awesome surprise came for her.

She noted how she had never seen or met any of them, yet they showed her unexplainable love.

Praying for them, she appreciated them for the gesture and generosity.

“I was made to understand that @patienceblogs pulled this stunt on her YouTube channel (Patience Blog Official) in conjunction with @realanitajoseph and @bella_jordie

Words cannot describe the moment this awesome surprise came during @maysoasisfoundation PROJECT FEED & EMPOWER A WIDOW! courtesy of @patienceblogs with the help of her followers who are also my big fans @emma.rolland2, Juliet Ogbo, Georgia Reid, Nancy okpara, Daniella in Germany, Davidgamz and all others not listed.

I’ve never seen or met any of you yet you show me unexplainable love. Thanks, y’all from deep within for this gesture and generosity. May God bless and reward y’all immensely. 🙏❤️

@cutemisianoskincare I love this kinda conspiracy, keep it up😁…. But you can keep a secret tho”.

This isn’t the first time, Anita Joseph has gone all out for May Edochie.

The movie star, who has been a strong support for her, threw her a surprise birthday party last year, where she was gifted over a million naira.

May, who was caught off guard by the grand gesture, described it as an unforgettable experience.

For her pre-birthday bash, Anita had also solicited funds for May Edochie‘s foundation, aimed at caring for the needy.

To add to it, together with a company, they set up a location for fans to drop their gifts for her.

For her birthday this year, the mother of four, who became a mother of three following the loss of her child, marked it with mixed emotions.

May revealed that for the very first time, she wasn’t sure how to react on her birthday, despite it all, she is grateful for life.

This past year has been a challenging one for the now mother of three, from losing her first son to having a crashed marriage, yet she remains strong and resilient.

In March, May Edochie lost her first son, which she described as the most devastating and traumatic circumstance of her life, which left her in a state of resigning herself to fate with a meaningless and overwhelming feeling.

To worsen things, she lost her husband of over 18 years following his marriage to his junior colleague, Judy Austin.

Aside from filing for divorce and seeking N100m as damages, she also filed a restraining order against him, stopping him from accessing their former matrimonial home.