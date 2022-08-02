May Edochie breaks silence days after Yul unfollowed her

May Yul Edochie, the estranged wife of actor, Yul Edochie, has many reasons to praise God despite her marital challenges.

Taking to Instagram, May stated that despite the situation, she would give God praise.

She noted how God sees all things and fixes all things in His own time.

“In every situation I will give God praise. He sees all, he knows all and He fixes all at His own time @nkeoma remains my victory song”.

This is coming days after, Yul Edochie hinted at the breakup as he unfollowed May on Instagram.

After the news broke out of his betrayal, May Yul Edochie severed ties with Yul and unfollowed him on social media.

However, Yul Edochie was still following her and commenting on her page.

The actor celebrated with his wife and son when they bagged a huge endorsement a week back.

KFN did a check on his Instagram page and noticed he had dropped a follower.

Being inquisitive, we dug into it and noticed that the actor was no longer following his wife.

Recall that May Yul Edochie had left her fans in awe of her beauty.

The mother of four shared some dashing photos of herself which left her fans gushing over her beauty.

May Yul Edochie accompanied her beautiful post with a quote from Criss Jami, which centered on looking at the beauty in all things.

From the quote, we were meant to understand that in all situations, we should look at the beauty of it.

Well, it seemed May Yul Edochie was indirectly speaking to herself, to look at the beauty of her marital crisis.

Since her husband married a second wife, May had been thrusted into the spotlight.

The light-skinned beauty had received thousands of love from Nigerians and has also bagged several endorsement deals.

The post reads, “We are often taught to look for the beauty in all things, so in finding it, the layman asks the philosopher while the philosopher asks the photographer….Criss Jami”.