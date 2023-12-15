Mauricio Pochettino has urged Ian Maatsen to be patient but admitted the left-back has struggled this season since the jump up from the Championship.

Maatsen excelled on loan at Burnley last year, becoming a key cog in Vincent Kompany’s side as they stormed to the title.

The full-back turned down the opportunity to return to Turf Moor on deadline day back in the summer, but the Dutchman has since been limited to just 130 minutes of Premier League action across nine appearances this season.

With the transfer window reopening next month, speculation has linked the 21-year-old with a move away from the club again.

Pochettino reaffirmed the defender’s importance to the squad, who could be set to feature more following the injuries to Reece James and Marc Cucurella, although the Argentine did say the jump up to the top flight had been a learning curve for the youngster.

‘Now with the injury circumstance [he’ll be more involved],’ Pochettino said speaking at his press conference before the Blues’ weekend fixture against Sheffield United.

‘He was involved last game but young players sometimes they can impress you in pre-season but you need to give them time after to relax. Sometimes they struggle.

‘He’s in our squad and a great kid. He’s got great quality and can play in different positions but it’s about giving him time. he came from Burnley last season in the Championship.

‘To perform at Chelsea, with all respect, is not the same and the competition is different.’

‘But he’s a player that is in our plans and, of course, we celebrate that he is with us because he is always helping us.’

Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton.

The Blues will be hoping to welcome Christopher Nkunku into the squad for the first time this season but will be without skipper Reece James, number one goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella who were all forced off with injuries in the defeat at Goodison Park.