Mauricio Pochettino has doubts over £40million Chelsea transfer target Andre Onana.

The former Tottenham boss is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge after the final game of the Premier League season after a further round of productive talks were held last week.

Despite having already overseen an unprecedented £600million spending spree, Todd Boehly is expected to loosen the purse strings again in the summer window and sanction moves for reinforcements.

Despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s relative improvement this season, a new No.1 goalkeeper is understood to be a priority for Pochettino.

Reports last week claimed Chelsea were already preparing a sizeable bid for Onana who has resurrected his career in Serie A following the nine-month ban he incurred while at Ajax for taking a banned substance.

Pochettino is, according to the Daily Mail, said to have reservations about the 27-year-old and Chelsea are likely to consider alternative targets such as Brentford’s David Raya and Porto’s Diogo Costa, both of whom are on Manchester United’s radar.

The Red Devils’ are likely to pursue a new goalkeeper despite being ready to offer David de Gea a new long-term contract.

Erik ten Hag has persisted with the long-serving Spaniard this season and although he has shown flashes of his best form he has made a series of high-profile errors in recent weeks, culminating in the error that saw his side lose at West Ham on Sunday.

‘He has the most clean sheets in the league so we would not be here in this position without him,’ United’s manager said when asked to reflect on De Gea’s latest mistake.

‘He fully has my belief. No concerns with him. It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient and bounce back.

‘We want him to stay and extend his contract.’

Edouard Mendy, meanwhile, who lost his place to Kepa following a dip in form at the start of the current campaign is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer having rejected several contract offers.