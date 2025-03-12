



Former world champion Mauricio Lara has been hit with a two-year ban from boxing after failing a drugs test, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced. The Mexican fighter tested positive for a prohibited substance, betamethasone, in May 2023 following his defeat to Leigh Wood in Manchester. The ban has been backdated to start from March 7, 2024, meaning Lara will be eligible to compete from March 6, 2026. The 27-year-old protested his innocence, claiming that the contamination came following a shoulder injection in the days that preceded the fight, However, UKAD insist that he did not seek to explain how the substance found its way into his system and offered no alternative reason for failing his doping test. A statement from the anti-doping agency read: “In line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and UKAD’s respective glucocorticoid policies, UKAD conducted an initial review, inviting Mr Lara to explain the reason for his positive test result. In response, UKAD was provided with a doctor’s letter detailing how Mr Lara had received an injection of dexamethasone on 12 May 2023 (out-of-competition), following an injury to his shoulder whilst sparring.

“UKAD instructed an independent scientific expert to review the explanation provided by Mr Lara. The independent expert concluded that the administration of dexamethasone on 12 May 2023 did not account for the betamethasone in Mr Lara’s sample, which is an entirely different substance. UKAD invited Mr Lara to confirm whether he had administered any other substances prior to sample collection, but the boxer was unable to offer any alternative explanation. “UKAD therefore proceeded to notify Mr Lara that he may have committed ADRVs for the presence and use of a prohibited substance and imposed a provisional suspension. Mr Lara was subsequently charged with the commission of both ADRVs. In response, Mr Lara offered no alternative explanation for the Adverse Analytical Finding.”

Lara worked his way up to the top of featherweight boxing in 2021 after beating Leeds native Josh Warrington and claim the WBA featherweight title just over two years ago. But his time as world champion proved to be short-lived, as Wood reclaimed the belt in a rematch later that year. The boxer has fought three times since his defeat to Wood, drawing against Daniel Lugo in February 2024, beating Pedro Alejandro Delgado in August 2024, and overcoming Edwing Davila in January.

Lara has seldomly spoken in public regarding his doping ban. However, Mexico City native posted a cryptic hint on his Instagram page that may have been made in reference to his suspension. Posting an image of himself training in the ring on Monday, he wrote: “When you understand the game you don’t panic.”





