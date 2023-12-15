Matthew Perry’s official cause of death revealed

Matthew Perry’s official cause of death has been confirmed.

The “Friends” star died of “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The autopsy report also lists drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as other conditions that contributed to his death.

The late actor was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

First responders were called to the house for a cardiac arrest after Perry was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi by his assistant, sources told TMZ at the time.

Per the outlet, no illegal drugs were found at the scene.

However, law enforcement sources later told TMZ that multiple prescription drugs were found, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug.

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, refers to the diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems, according to the CDC.

The disease can also lead to chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Perry previously admitted to being a smoker during his life.

The “Fools Rush In” star had also struggled with drug addiction over the years.

In a 2002 interview with the New York Times, the actor revealed that his fear of dying led him to get clean.

“I didn’t get sober because I felt like it,” Perry said. “I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day.”

The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen six days before his death while out with a friend in Los Angeles. He was photographed looking casual and relaxed outside of the Apple Pan hamburger spot.

In his final Instagram post, which was uploaded Oct. 23, Perry shared an eerie photo of himself lounging in a jacuzzi.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he wrote in the caption.

Perry’s loved ones and former co-stars have been mourning the loss on social media following his passing.

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that his “Friends” castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — are in shock from the “devastating” news.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” an industry source told us Sunday.

The late actor’s family also released a statement regarding his “tragic” death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” they shared with People Sunday.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”