Matt Harvey dating Zero Bond exec Monika Clarke after MLB retirement

Matt Harvey may have left baseball, but that doesn’t mean he’s striking out in his love life.

The former Mets ace — who got a ban after admitting to taking cocaine and pain pills during his days with the Amazin’s — has picked up the pieces as a newly minted real-estate exec at Newmark. And it’s already paying off, it seems.

We’re told Harvey — who dated a string of models in his MLB days, including Adriana Lima and Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor, Sports Illustrated model Anne V and a number of other pin-ups — is now dating Aussie model (and gatekeeper of the city’s most exclusive club, Zero Bond) Monika Clarke.

Zero Bond girl

Insiders say that the pair have known each other “for years” but got romantic in the last couple of months.

Clarke is the woman you need to sweet talk if you want to join Zero Bond, the ultra-exclusive Noho members clubs where everyone from Elon Musk to Tom Brady and Mayor Adams go to party in privacy. (It was also the scene of an early date for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson).

She’s the head of membership at the Scott Sartiano-owned spot.

She’s also a major Wilhelmina model with 200,000 Instagram followers.

Clarke, 31, was previously linked to “Outlander” hottie Sam Heughan. Last March she was snapped smooching the Scot at lunch at Cafe Select in Soho.

In 2020, she told DMARGE magazine that she’s attracted to funny guys. “Humor is a big thing for me. And someone who appreciates sarcasm,” she said, “Also, a man who is humble and can always have an interesting conversation.”

She added that she’s into “confidence without arrogance. A man who makes his woman feel appreciated and respected.”

Meanwhile, Harvey, 34, retired from sports in May after nine seasons.

He took the team to the 2015 World Series but had a painful end to his diamond days.

Harvey testified in an investigation into the drug death of former LA Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs and admitted to providing Skaggs with Percocet on one occasion. He also admitted to using cocaine and Percocet himself.

The confession earned him a 60-game ban.

In May, The Post’s Steve Cuozzo reported on Harvey’s new role as a managing director in Newmark’s Capital Markets Strategies division.

Sources close to the star tell us he’s thriving in the new gig.