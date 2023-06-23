Friday, June 23, 2023
FOOTBALL

Mateo Kovacic undergoes Man City medical with £25m Chelsea exit agreed

By Online Editor
0
Mateo Kovacic undergoes Man City medical

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Mateo Kovacic is currently undergoing a Manchester City medical as he finalises his high-profile transfer from Chelsea.

The Croatian midfielder has agreed personal terms with the reigning Premier League champions, who will pay an initial £25million fee to their rivals, potentially rising to £30m with add-ons.

Chelsea are content to offload the player given that he has just one year left to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and has not been offered an extension following a five-year spell that included 221 total appearances and major silverware including the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Kovacic’s exit comes as part of a wider squad overhaul in west London before Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as manager next month, with N’Golo Kante heading to Saudi Arabia on a lucrative contract with Al-Ittihad with his own Chelsea deal expiring.

Forward Kai Havertz is set for a £65m move to Arsenal, while Kalidou Koulibaly will join Al-Hilal for £17m and Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr for £8m as Chelsea bid to balance the books and reduce the size of their bloated squad, with a June 30 deadline to include any player sales in their financial accounts for the 2022/23 season.

Nine more players could also depart, including Edouard Mendy, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, plus Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marc Cucurella, Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu. Manchester United also continue negotiations over Mason Mount

Previous article
Peter Obi congratulates Aminat Yusuf, LASU best graduating student
Next article
SAFF Championship: India Look To Ward Off Nepal Threat And Move Closer To Semifinals
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network