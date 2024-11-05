In a shocking development, three clubs, 24 players and three club officials have been banned by the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) for alleged match-fixing in a recently-held competition in the state. Three clubs — Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC — have been banned for three years along with three match officials for allegedly manipulating the outcome of matches in the Mizoram Premier League. “It has come to the notice of the Mizoram Football Association, after investigations with local law enforcement agencies that certain clubs, officials and players in the recently concluded MPL-11 had indulged in acts of corruption, for which they have been penalised after careful deliberations,” the state football body said in a statement.

The MFA imposed life bans on two players, five-year bans on four players, three-year bans on 10 footballers, and one-year bans on eight men involved in the alleged corruption.

“These activities involving a few miscreants represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of our sport and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram Football,” read the MFA statement.

“As a consequence of these findings we have imposed strict penalties on those involved.

“We also assure stakeholders that clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA,” it added in the statement.

The three clubs are all part of the top state league and Sihphir finished among the top four, losing out in the semi-final to eventual winners Aizawl FC.

Seeking support from the football community in this challenging time, the MFA said, “We call upon football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter.” The association admitted that the scandal could damage the league’s reputation and stressed its commitment to moving forward with transparency and integrity.