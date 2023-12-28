Matawalle decorates newly promoted Rear Admirals

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle has charged newly promoted Rear Admirals to see their elevation to the flag rank as a demonstration of the trust and confidence placed on them by the Federal Government to tackle insecurity and other national threats head-on.“

As newly promoted Rear Admirals, you are entrusted with an even greater responsibility to serve our nation with unwavering commitment and excellence. Therefore, your well deserved promotion demonstrates the trust and confidence placed on you to tackle these challenges head-on,” he said.

Matawalle, during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers from the rank of Commodore to Rear Admiral, said: “You must acknowledge the immense responsibility that comes with this promotion, especially with regards to ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to ensure security within Nigeria’s maritime area of interest.

“Accordingly, the nation relies on the Nigerian Navy to curtail these dynamic and ever-evolving maritime security threats.

“As newly-promoted Rear Admirals, you are entrusted with an even greater responsibility to serve our nation with unwavering commitment and excellence.”

The minister assured of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian Navy as encapsulated in his “Renewed Hope Agenda” saying, “Mr President recognises the need for fleet modernization, capacity building, and strategic planning to enhance the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.

“To the newly promoted senior officers, he said:”I commend you for your hard work, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the service of our nation.

“Your exceptional leadership has not only earned you this promotion but has set a sterling example for your peers and subordinates to follow. I will like to express my heartfelt gratitude to your families and loved ones.Their unwavering support, sacrifices, and understanding have contributed significantly to your accomplishments.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said: “As expected in every performance-oriented organisation, the quality of leadership in the Nigerian Navy is essential for the optimal realidation of its objectives.“