MASSOB denies plot to disrupt Imo poll

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has distanced itself from an alleged plan to disrupt the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement on Thursday in Owerri, said the group had received intelligence that some people were using its name to issue threats to disrupt the governorship election.

Madu, however, declared that “nobody can stop the Imo State Governorship Election on November 11, 2023.”

He said, “We have observed that some disgruntled elements and impostors who disguise themselves as pro-Biafran agitators are using the self-determination struggle for Biafra for selfish and personal interest of amassing wealth and monetary gains.

“They use the name of Biafra for trading in an unknown and non-existing Biafra portfolio as Biafra Prime Minister, Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Biafra De facto government, etc.

“MASSOB, as the foremost and pioneer movement for Biafra actualisation adopting the principals of non-violence, will never support any disguised or subtle move or strategy in deceiving the people of Biafra. Friendly enemies and saboteurs of Biafra will never succeed.

“The same self-acclaimed leaders of modern Biafra introduced ‘No Census slogan in Igbo land during the last census in Nigeria, our people mistakenly hearkened to it, the result later relegated Ndigbo to third-class citizens in Nigeria.

“In 2019, they instigated Ndigbo that there will be no election in Igbo land, many resorted to the deceitful declaration and burnt their voter cards. Two days into the 2019 presidential election, the deceived were told that an agreement had been signed and dusted.

“Now, they have started again in Imo State declaring that there will be no election in Imo State with threats of killing and maiming our people, putting the electorate in fear and creating artificial tensions.

“They also promised to address the Imo State residents before the governorship election.

“MASSOB describes these steps of self-impositions as a continuation of sufferings, killings, massacres, and terrorism in Imo State.

“We also note that it will give express room for the low turnout of the people, it will give more room to the corrupt INEC officials for the Imo State Governorship Election to massively rig the election against the people’s wish.

“It is also a means of calling for anarchy in Imo State.

“It will also give express room for emergency administration in Imo State by the Federal government led by Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“MASSOB warns these paid detractors, unfriendly and self-acclaimed pro-Biafra agitators to desist from deceiving our people and turning the self-determination struggle of Biafra into merchandise.”