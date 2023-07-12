Erik ten Hag has explained how Manchester United saw off rival interest to sign Mason Mount.

Mount signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months at the start of July after United agreed a fee of an initial £55million with Chelsea.

The England international made his first appearance for the club in the pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Oslo on Wednesday, thrown straight into the starting XI by Erik ten Hag who told the midfielder during his contract signing: ‘I want you to be a very important player for this team’.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in signing Mount with Mikel Arteta said to have been convinced at one point the 24-year-old would decide to remain in north London.

Jurgen Klopp also viewed him as an ideal addition given his tactical flexibility and ability to press from the front.

Speaking ahead of United’s friendly clash with Leeds, ten Hag spoke for the first time on how the club saw off interest from elsewhere to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

‘We worked so hard to get this done,’ ten Hag told Viaplay. ‘I think so many clubs were looking out for Mason, to sign him, and we succeeded. We are happy with that, he brings something in the midfield department.

‘He’s a great team player as well and he knows how to win.’

Ten Hag also spoke at length on his long-term plans for Mount, explaining how his new arrival will add ‘dynamism’ in midfield, an area the manager feels big improvement on last season is needed.

‘I’m sure he will contribute to the success of United because he is a quality player,’ Ten Hag told MUTV.

‘His vision is to play the offensive [midfield role]. But also he wants to be multi-functional, he wants to be complete.

‘When you’re playing in midfield, you have to attack, but you also you have to defend. I’m sure he will bring dynamism into our game and that was one of our analysis conclusions we made after last season. We need [to be] more dynamic in the midfield department.

‘You always hope, as a manager, that you have the players in the first moment because then, across the pre-season, you can work on the routines and our way of play.’