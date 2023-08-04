Maryam Shetty, a ministerial nominee from Kano who was replaced by President Bola Tinubu learnt of her replacement few minutes before her appearance before the Senate for screening.



Shetty’s nomination by President Tinubu has been greeted with mixed reactions as some described her as a “Tik Tok influencer”, while others faulted her “unimpressive” professional experience as a physiotherapist.

Unperturbed by the criticisms, Shetty arrived at the upper legislative chamber in a wine-coloured headgear and a sort of black burkha that covered her whole body except for her hands, while carrying a silver bag.

However, she and her supporters were shocked when they were informed at the gate of the Senate that her name has been replaced with that of Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, another nominee from the state.

Reacting to the development, Shetty appreciated the president’s decision and congratulated Bunkure on being nominated.

“I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdrawn my ministerial nomination and replaced me with Mairiga Mahmud,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you my president!

“I felicitate with Mariya Mairiga Mahmud. I thank the leader of our party Abdullahi Ganduje for his fatherly disposition and democratic stance that sets the stage for a free and transparent contestation devoid of institutional bias, favouritism, or imposition of any kind.”