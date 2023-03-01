Martin Odegaard sends message to Oleksandr Zinchenko over Ukraine war

Martin Odegaard has sent a message to Arsenal team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta handed the captain’s armband to Ukraine international Zinchenko for Saturday’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

Club skipper Martin Odegaard retained his place in Arsenal’s starting XI, but Zinchenko wore the armband as a mark of respect to mark 12 months passing since the start of the invasion.

Zinchenko is the captain of his national team and has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine ever since Vladimir Putin waged war on his home nation.

Odegaard has now spoken about the decision to temporarily hand Zinchenko the captain’s armband and described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘terrible’.

‘Some things are bigger than football and what’s been going on there has been terrible,’ Odegaard told Arsenal’s website.

‘So it’s a good thing to show him that this team is here for him and everyone supports him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is wearing the captain’s armband for Arsenal today to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine ðºð¦ pic.twitter.com/Jv3FHaGZ5G — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 25, 2023

‘That’s what you should do when you’re a team – you should be there for each other.’

Odegaard added: ‘I was really happy to give Zinny the armband for the game.

‘I knew that the Premier League were paying respects to Ukraine at the weekend’s matches, with all captains wearing special armbands, so we discussed it a bit in the dressing room with other players, then I went to the manager to ask him if we should give it to Zinny.

‘He thought it was a good idea. Then on the day of the game, I spoke to Alex to see if he was comfortable doing it.

‘It was just a small thing to show him some support because I know how difficult it’s been for him recently, the whole situation.

‘I know how much he cares about his country and about everything that’s happening there at the moment.

‘So it was just to be there for him, to support him and to show him that the whole team is there for him and behind him.

‘I think he was a bit surprised. I don’t think he expected it and he told me also he was captain when it first happened while he was at City. I think he appreciated it and was very happy to have the armband.’