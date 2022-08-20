Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has cleared the air over his second goal against Bournemouth, where he appeared to snatch the ball from teammate Gabriel Jesus.

Captain Odegaard scored twice for the Gunners inside the opening 15 minutes on Saturday, setting Mikel Arteta’s side on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory. William Saliba rounded off the scoring, and Jesus thought he’d added a fourth only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Arsenal’s number nine had looked ready to pounce after Ben White’s low ball into the box, but was left waiting to add to the two goals he scored last weekend against Leicester City. However, Odegaard shut down any efforts anyone might have made to turn it into a bigger issue than it was.

“He was okay with me, he said I was in a better position,” Odegaard said after the game. “I try to give him one back but unfortunately [it] was offside but that’s football

“I think he’s not just about the goals, he gives us so much in the play as well,” the Norwegian star explained. “He drops down to combine, he’s brilliant in a lot of phases in the game, it’s amazing to play with and we’re really lucky to have him here.”

Odegaard’s brace has seen him pull level with Jesus on two league goals this season. Gabriel Martinelli also has two for Arsenal, with Saliba and Granit Xhaka notching one apiece over the first three games.

The victory for Arsenal moved them to the top of the table, at least until Manchester City face Newcastle United on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur had briefly gone top at lunchtime with a narrow victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game.