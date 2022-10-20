Martin Keown rates Arsenal target Cody Gakpo and compares him to Gabriel Martinelli

Gakpo is one of Europe’s in-form forwards (Picture: Getty)

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has hailed PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, comparing him to current Gunners star Gabriel Martinelli.

The 23-year-old is among the most prolific forwards in Europe this season, scoring 13 times and laying on 11 assists in 18 appearances this term.

Arsenal where among the clubs interested in signing the Netherlands international in the summer with Manchester United also keen before eventually opting to sign Antony from Ajax.

Gakpo remains on the radar of both sides in addition to a number of Premier League sides, with Real Madrid also credited with interest ahead of the January transfer window.

With the forward in Europa League action against Arsenal on Thursday night, Keown heaped praise on the forward but did suggest however the Dutchman takes up a similar role to current Gunners star Martinelli.

‘He has just made it into the international team, he is s real talent,’ Keown told BT Sport.

‘It is interesting, he is really like Martinelli for Arsenal on that left hand side he plays for PSV. He cuts in with real quality. He has got everything in his game, pace, power and precision.

‘He has got wheels and he comes into that Henry like position, he opens his body. He has been really prolific.

‘They (PSV) are really strong in those forward positions and no one has really been able to handle him this season.’

Speaking this week, Gakpo confirmed he was ‘close’ to joining United in the summer, discussing the move with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

He told The Times: ‘In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

‘It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.’