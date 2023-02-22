‘Married men’ have asked me out- Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari’s DMs have been full — just of the wrong people.

The “Laguna Beach” star revealed on a recent episode of Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast that “a lot of married men” have asked her out since her split from Jay Cutler.

“Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” the 36-year-old joked, before going into depth about her dating history.

“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.’

Cutler and Cavallari — who share kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7 — split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Now that she is back in the dating pool, Cavallari says it’s hard to find people who have the same goals — especially when they’re younger and want to start a family.

“I’m not going to have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so.”

While she would love to find a partner, the reality star says she is holding potential suitors to a “higher standard” and focusing on herself.

“Not to say that I’m not dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever,” she explained. “But anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”

Since her split from the NFL player, the “Hills” star has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron.

However, Cavallari has vowed to stop dating athletes given their hectic schedules amid her life as a mom.

The “Uncommon James” founder joked about her affinity for athletes on the “Back to the Beach” podcast last month, before giving her take on which sports she can handle.

“Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable.”

She continued, “To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete. I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”