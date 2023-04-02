Marlon Wayans performs comedy show hours after father Howell’s death

Marlon Wayans took the stage to perform a second comedy set in Los Angeles Friday night – just hours after learning that his father, Howell Wayans, died.

Sources told TMZ that Marlon found out about his dad’s passing while on a break between two shows at Flappers comedy club in Burbank, Calif.

Despite the incredibly tragic news, the comedian still went on to perform a second show, where he reportedly “worked the tragedy” into his material

Marlon, 50, at one point told a story about the death of his mother, Elvira Alethia, in 2020, which led to an “incredibly emotional set.”

The “White Chicks” star reportedly didn’t break the news about his father’s death until the end of the show, when he went “deep into his family dynamic/history as one of the Wayans” and explained his dad “had just passed 3 hours ago.”

Sources told the outlet that Marlon got emotional and cried, as did several members of the audience, who gave him a standing ovation.

The “Scary Movie” actor announced on Saturday that the Wayans patriarch had died at 86 years old.

“Legend,” Marlon wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed.”

In addition to Marlon, Howell and Elvira had 10 children together: Keenan Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra and Vonnie. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.