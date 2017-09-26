Markets, shops shut as Lagos chief imam is buried

The remains of Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Garuba Akinola Ibrahim (Gana V) who died on Sunday evening were yesterday buried after a prayer led by Chief Mufasir of Lagos, Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila.

He was buried within the mosque premises shortly after the Zuhur prayer amidst outpouring of eulogies and tributes by leaders in the huge crowd of dignitaries, Islamic scholars and members of the Lagos Community who thronged the densely populated Idumota in the heart of Lagos Island.

As a mark of honour for the deceased, most shops in the popular Idumota market were closed throughout yesterday.

Sheikh Ibrahim passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). He was 79.

The deceased who was installed as the 9th Chief Imam of Lagos in July 2000, was first a civil servant who served in the old Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

Some of the faces at the Janaza prayers were former Senator Adekunle Muse, Chief Razak Okoya, retired Justice Ishola Olorunnibe, white cap chiefs of Lagos, and National Missioner and Chief Imam of Ansarudeen, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad