Markets forced to close for Tinubu’s home-coming rally in Lagos today

Some major markets in the Lagos State were closed for business on Saturday.

The markets were closed by market leaders because of the mega rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rally is scheduled for today at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere area of the state.

The leaders of the markets were forced to close the markets according to orders from the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Folashade Ojo.

Ojo is the daughter of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Markets like the popular Ojuwoye market in Mushin and the Oshodi market were closed when our correspondent visited the markets this morning.

It was however learnt that there was no government directive in that regard except the one passed on by market leaders in the state.

The 24,000-capacity stadium was already filled to the brim as at 8 am by the APC faithful drawn from the 20 Local government areas and 37 LCDAs of the state.

The major roads leading to the stadium were blocked to traffic while vehicles were diverted to other convenient routes.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has berated the alleged order to shut down the markets for the mega rally by of the APC.

Adediran, while condemning the act, described it as a ploy to force the traders in all the markets to attend their planned campaign rally for the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Jandor, in a statement through Head, Media and Communications, Campaign Organization, Gbenga Ogunleye, noted that leaders of the major markets in the state had earlier cried out following the directive of the state government to shut the markets.

Jandor alleged that marketers’ associations leaders decried the threat issued by some agents of the state government and the MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee to victimize any trader who fails to attend the planned rally.

JANDOR described the said action of the state government as “insensitive, callous, barbaric, and criminal.”

He stated that the traders are free citizens of the country whose right to do business is protected by the law of the nation. And that any act to intimidate or threaten them to attend a programme against their wish is criminal and inhuman.

Jandor, therefore, warned the state government “to desist from unleashing further pains on the people of the state who are barely surviving the harsh economic condition of the country which the bad governance of the APC at the federal and state levels have plucked the nation into.”