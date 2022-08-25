Jobs
Marketing Officer Job at Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited
Job title: Marketing Officer Job at Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited
Company: Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited
Job description: Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited – A reputation for trust and reliability at Rol Logistics, we pride ourselves…
Expected salary:
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 22:23:43 GMT
Branch Manager Job at Call Bob Nigeria
Job title: Branch Manager Job at Call Bob Nigeria
Company: Call Bob Nigeria
Job description: Call Bob Nigeria is the No. 1 tech-enabled Car Rental ‘n’ Equipment Leasing Company in Nigeria with over 15 years…
Expected salary: 150000 – 250000 per month
Location: Ogun
Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 06:18:17 GMT
Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria
Job title: Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria
Company: Bourbon Interoil Nigeria
Job description: Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited, as leading international player in marine services, offers to the most demanding oil…
Expected salary:
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 07:27:50 GMT
Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Company: Frigoglass Nigeria
Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…
Expected salary:
Location: Nigeria
Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT
