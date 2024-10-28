Mario Balotelli signs with Genoa and returns to Serie A after 4 years

Mario Balotelli signed with relegation-threatened Genoa on Monday to mark his return to Serie A after more than four years.

The 34-year-old Balotelli last played in Italy’s top division with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. His last appearance for any Italian club was with Monza in Serie B in 2020-21.

Balotelli left Turkish club Adana Demirsport after last season and with no transfer fee was a cheap option for financially struggling Genoa, which had just two shots on target in a 3-0 loss at Lazio on Sunday for its fifth defeat in six matches.

The former Italy striker could make his Genoa debut on Thursday against Fiorentina.

“I really don’t want to talk much; I want to play,” Balotelli said before undergoing a medical with Genoa. “I hope I’m ready soon.”

Balotelli has also played for Inter Milan and AC Milan in Serie A.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!