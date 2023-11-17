Mariah Carey, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spark breakup rumors

Mariah Carey may not be so holly jolly this Christmas.

Fans are speculating that the “Hero” singer and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have broken up after seven years of dating.

The backup dancer — who has been a fixture on his girlfriend’s tours since 2006 — was not onstage when Carey kicked off her “Merry Christmas One and All!” shows on Wednesday night at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif.

Additionally, social media users pointed out that the Grammy winner, 54, seemed unusually downcast during the opening night of her typically upbeat holiday concerts.

“Every clip I’ve seen she looks like she doesn’t want to be there,” one fan tweeted.

“She looks depressed, like something is going on behind the scenes,” another agreed.

“Girl going through break up era !!!” a third Twitter user surmised.

Others wondered why Tanaka, 40, was absent from the performance.

“I don’t see Bryan Tanaka. Where is he?” one fan asked.

“Streets saying Bryan wasn’t at Mariah concert last night and she was looking sad are they really done,” another tweeted.

Carey last shared photos with her choreographer-turned-beau on her Instagram feed in December 2022, while he has not been active on the app since June.

The couple were last seen together in March during the pop diva’s birthday vacation, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Carey’s rep did not respond to requests for comment.

The pair started dating in 2016 after the “Emotions” vocalist’s split from her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer.

Carey broke up with Tanaka in 2017, only to get back together shortly after.

The Queen of Christmas was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola, who signed her to Columbia Records in 1990, and Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Roc and Roe.