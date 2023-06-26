The Barbie movie press tour got off to a glamorous start as star Margot Robbie sported a matching pink bralette and miniskirt.

The blonde bombshell went all-in on the pink as she accessorised it with matching heels and a handbag, while posing in a vintage convertible.

A pair of white-rimmed sunglasses completed the look, with the Australian’s daring top showing off her gorgeous physique.

The sexy snaps appeared in an Instagram post on the film’s official Instagram account, captioned: “It’s the best day ever! The Barbie press tour has officially begun.”

The 32-year-old Robbie flashed a huge smile in the Los Angeles sunshine as the run-up to the film’s release next month continues to gather pace.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Robbie and the film’s stylists, with one writing: “Whoever styled Margot for Barbie dereved an Oscar, a SAG, a Golden Globes.”

A second said: “I need this whole outfit! And I mean the car! I am freaking obsessed! Give me all the Barbie vibes!”

While a third asked: “Where can I get this entire outfit and the car? Asking for a friend.”

Earlier this week Margot finally revealed how that iconic Barbie foot scene was filmed.