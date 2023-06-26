Monday, June 26, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZMargot Robbie sizzles in tiny mini skirt and daring top held up...
SHOWBIZ

Margot Robbie sizzles in tiny mini skirt and daring top held up by luck alone

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Margot Robbie sizzles in tiny mini skirt and daring top held up by luck alone

The Barbie movie press tour got off to a glamorous start as star Margot Robbie sported a matching pink bralette and miniskirt.

The blonde bombshell went all-in on the pink as she accessorised it with matching heels and a handbag, while posing in a vintage convertible.

A pair of white-rimmed sunglasses completed the look, with the Australian’s daring top showing off her gorgeous physique.

The sexy snaps appeared in an Instagram post on the film’s official Instagram account, captioned: “It’s the best day ever! The Barbie press tour has officially begun.”

The 32-year-old Robbie flashed a huge smile in the Los Angeles sunshine as the run-up to the film’s release next month continues to gather pace.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Robbie and the film’s stylists, with one writing: “Whoever styled Margot for Barbie dereved an Oscar, a SAG, a Golden Globes.”

A second said: “I need this whole outfit! And I mean the car! I am freaking obsessed! Give me all the Barbie vibes!”

While a third asked: “Where can I get this entire outfit and the car? Asking for a friend.”

Earlier this week Margot finally revealed how that iconic Barbie foot scene was filmed.

Previous article
Kalidou Koulibaly begins Chelsea exodus to Saudi Pro League
Next article
Footballer Benjamin Mendy Faces Retrial For Alleged Sex Offences
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network