Marcus Thuram U-turns over Chelsea transfer after advanced talks

Marcus Thuram is now considering a move to Chelsea after the club held advanced talks with Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Borussia Monchengladbach this summer but had been intent on seeing out the season with the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea have already signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid but remain in the market to bolster Graham Potter’s attacking options before the end of the January transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have now submitted an offer to sign Thuram but they face competition from other London clubs.

The report also claims that Thuram has also had a change of heart over the last 24 hours and is now weighing up a move to Stamford Bridge.

Thuram has been in excellent form for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga games so far.

The 25-year-old, who was out for two months last season with a knee ligament injury, has played as a centre forward this season but would offer Chelsea versatility as he has played on the left flank in the past.

Thuram, the son of French World Cup winner Lilian, received a late call-up to France’s World Cup squad and featured in the defeat to Argentina in the final.