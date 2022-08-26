SPORTS
Marcus Rashford's response to Erik ten Hag after Man Utd stars 'asked to air grievances'
Marcus Rashford responded to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag during a frank two-hour squad meeting prior to the side’s spirited defeat of Liverpool on Monday.
United had endured a nightmare start to the campaign with their Premier League opening-weekend defeat at the hands of Brighton preceding the humiliating four-goal loss at Brentford in the following game as Ten Hag lost both his opening matches in charge.
Last Thursday, a two-hour meeting was held between the coaching staff and United’s squad in which the Dutch boss addressed his players before giving every member of the squad the opportunity to speak up and air any grievances they had with the situation.
In doing this, Ten Hag asserted his authority by outlining how he had his own ideals and thoughts on how the situation could be turned around and that the United board were prepared to fully back him to help achieve these objectives.
Yet it also allowed players to feel like they had their say to speak openly and put to bed doubts that had been lingering in the back of their mind, with Rashford among those to make his voice heard.
As outlined in the Sun, the England international questioned why Ten Hag had not played him as a ‘nine’ – the central attacking position – as he had been promised during pre-season. Instead, the 24-year-old had played against Brighton and Brentford in more of a wide attacking role – despite the absence of Anthony Martial.
Ten Hag responded to Rashford by pledging that he would be allowed a run of games in that position starting with the upcoming fixture against Liverpool, and the former Ajax boss was good to his word by playing the forward in a central attacking role.
Of course, one hallmark of Ten Hag’s preference is for fluidity in attack and this was again evident on Monday night as he substituted off Anthony Elanga – who had impressed on the left flank – to introduce Martial, with Rashford subsequently moving out left. However, the United youth graduate’s superbly timed run and finish shortly after the break justified this switch.
Rashford’s central attacking role was one of multiple changes by Ten Hag for the victory against Liverpool, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo all dropped from the starting line-up as Bruno Fernandes was named as captain with Tyrell Malacia starring in his first start for the club at left-back.
ENTERTAINMENT
2023: Obasanjo working with Peter Obi, try to woo Wike, PDP members – Adeyanju
Popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo is working with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi in London.
Adeyanju claimed that Obasanjo was trying to get some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work with Obi.
He made the claim while reacting to the meeting between Obasanjo, Obi, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
Others are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State.
The Nigerian leaders were on Thursday seen in photographs as they met for yet-to-be identified reasons in the United Kingdom.
There are speculations that the reason for the foreign meeting could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.
Recall that Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the party’s presidential primaries.
Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him and picked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Reacting to the meeting, Adeyanju said Obasanjo wants a power shift to the Southern part of the country.
In a tweet, the activist said the former president wouldn’t stand for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He wrote: “OBJ meets Obi & PDP Govs in London.
“Like I said a few days ago, Obj is supporting Obi and trying to get some PDP people to work for him but many of them are scamming Baba.
“OBJ’s position is that power must go back to the South and nothing else but he can’t stand Tinubu.”
SPORTS
Benzema wins UEFA player of the year award
Karim Benzema was rewarded for outstanding seasons by winning the UEFA men’s player of the year prize at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.
France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition.
Benzema took the men’s honours ahead of club team-mate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, succeeding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who won the award last year.
The 34-year-old scored hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout rounds and netted three times across the two legs of the semi-final against Manchester City.
He struck 44 times in 46 games altogether as Real also won the Spanish title.
Carlo Ancelotti was named best men’s coach for his success with Real, with Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman crowned best women’s coach after leading England to Euro glory on home soil last month.
SPORTS
Erling Haaland "determined" to sink Borussia Dortmund ahead of Champions League reunion
Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage, meaning Erling Haaland will face his former club
Erling Haaland was handed an instant reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City drew them in the Champions League.
Haaland joined City from Dortmund for £51million in the summer and has made an immediate impact for Pep Guardiola’s side, plundering three goals in as many Premier League games. The Norway striker has a phenomenal record in the Champions League having scored 23 goals in 19 appearances, with the 22-year-old looking to open his City account in the tournament.
In 2021, Haaland became the youngest and fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, taking just 14 games to do so in European football’s elite club competition. In three seasons at Dortmund, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games, and his former club will be only too aware of the threat he poses to them when they come up against him.
The group-stage draw was a favourable one for City, who are still chasing a first Champions League crown after defeat in the 2021 final and two semi-final exits, including last season’s at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid. As well as Dortmund, City will face Sevilla, six-time Europa League winners who will prove a stern test, as well as Danish champions FC Copenhagen.
City came agonisingly close to making last season’s final an all-English affair with Liverpool, leading Real by two goals on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the second leg of their semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. But Guardiola’s men conceded twice in quick succession, allowing Real to force extra-time, with the Spanish giants scoring again to take the tie 6-5 on aggregate, before beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.
City chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “You can never be completely happy or unhappy with a draw. But we’ve got good teams to play. It will be good to go back to Sevilla – we were there in 2015 – then we were in Copenhagen in 2009. We’ve been in Dortmund recently and it will be a special game for Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan.
