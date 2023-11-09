Dane Rashford, brother of Manchester United and England forward Marcus, was arrested in Florida last month on a charge of domestic violence and is set to return to court later this month.

The Telegraph that the 31-year-old was arrested on 20 October but is not currently in jail and is due to be back in court on 27 November for a hearing.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, the assistant state prosecutor for Miami Dade County, told The Telegraph that there is some confusion over Dane’s whereabouts and whether he is still in the United States after his bond was paid by Chantelle Maynard a week after he was arrested.

‘The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim,’ Vega-Mendez said. ‘Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim.

‘I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically once you are charged you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond.’

Dane Rashford is a Football Association-registered intermediary and a director of DN May Sports Management, a company which boasts Marcus Rashford as one of its clients.

The Telegraph reports: ‘It is understood that the Rashford family believes the matter to be resolved.’ Dane Rashford and Manchester United declined to comment.